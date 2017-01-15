Actress Bimbo Thomas Celebrates Son As He Turns 6 Months Old

Actress Bimbo Thomas is super excited as her baby boy Oluwatobiloba Irewoletomiwa Ajadi turns six month old. She shared cute photos to celebrate him.

The post Actress Bimbo Thomas Celebrates Son As He Turns 6 Months Old appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

