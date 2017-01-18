Actress Chika Ike shows off her natural hair

Actress Chika Ike is giving her hair a little break. The Nollywood diva took off her weave and show off her NATURAL OUT online.

The post Actress Chika Ike shows off her natural hair appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

