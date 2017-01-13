Actress Daniella Okeke Flaunts Huge Rock, Hints At Engagement
Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke has hinted her fans on a possible accepted proposal. The actress who showed off her man last week on her social media page after he got her a gift hinted on the possible proposal. However, in a new post on her social media page, the actress flaunted a huge rock which…
The post Actress Daniella Okeke Flaunts Huge Rock, Hints At Engagement appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG