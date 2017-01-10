Actress, Ebube Nwagbo Adresses Relationship With Kcee And Other Scandals
Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo has in a recent interview addressed her relationship with singer, Kcee and other scandals which had been attributed to her. The actress in a chat with Punch opened up on her challenges as an actress and also addressed the issue of nudity and her take on acting nude. Read excerpts from…
The post Actress, Ebube Nwagbo Adresses Relationship With Kcee And Other Scandals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG