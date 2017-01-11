Actress Kafui Danku shares first photos of her baby
Ghanaian actress and movie producer Kafui Danku has released first photos of her baby girl, Lorde. The filmmaker posted the photos on her website and wrote; Dear Miss Lorde, An infinite LOVE blooms in my HEART and my mind is filled with beautiful thoughts as I write this. I now understand why He took His …
