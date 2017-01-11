Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Kafui Danku shares first photos of her baby

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Kafui Danku has released first photos of her baby girl, Lorde. The filmmaker posted the photos on her website and wrote; Dear Miss Lorde, An infinite LOVE blooms in my HEART and my mind is filled with beautiful thoughts as I write this. I now understand why He took His …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Actress Kafui Danku shares first photos of her baby appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.