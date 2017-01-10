Actress Mary Igwe Celebrates Birthday With New Photos
Nollywood actress, Mary Igwe is a year older today. To celebrate, the light skin actress released some stunning new photos and wrote; “To a God who made all things beautiful I say thank you🙌, thank you for another beautiful year you have added to my years, to you be all the glory🙌🙌, HAPPY BIRTHDAY to …
