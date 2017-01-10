Actress Mary Igwe Celebrates Birthday With New Photos

Nollywood actress, Mary Igwe is a year older today. To celebrate, the light skin actress released some stunning new photos and wrote; “To a God who made all things beautiful I say thank you🙌, thank you for another beautiful year you have added to my years, to you be all the glory🙌🙌, HAPPY BIRTHDAY to …

The post Actress Mary Igwe Celebrates Birthday With New Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

