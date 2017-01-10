Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Moyo Lawal prays for all single ladies

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress Moyo Lawal took to her Instagram account to wish her fans a Happy New year. The curvy actress also prayed for all single ladies as she shared new photos to mark her birthday. She wrote; “Happy New year everyone ….To everyone who wished me a happy birthday ,I say a very big heartfelt thank …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Actress Moyo Lawal prays for all single ladies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.