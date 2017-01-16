Actress Sugar Chika and husband celebrates 1st wedding anniversary

Nollywood actress, Sugar Chika and husband, Ejay are celebrating their 1st wedding anniversary today, January 16, 2017. The mother-of-one shared the lovely photo above and wrote; “Congratulations on our First Wedding Anniversay my love !!!! ❤ You wont kill me with love my sweetie sweetie number one 😙 It has been an awesome one year …

The post Actress Sugar Chika and husband celebrates 1st wedding anniversary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

