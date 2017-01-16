Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Sugar Chika and husband celebrates 1st wedding anniversary

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Entertainment

Nollywood actress, Sugar Chika and husband, Ejay are celebrating their 1st wedding anniversary today, January 16, 2017. The mother-of-one shared the lovely photo above and wrote; “Congratulations on our First Wedding Anniversay my love !!!! ❤ You wont kill me with love my sweetie sweetie number one 😙 It has been an awesome one year …

The post Actress Sugar Chika and husband celebrates 1st wedding anniversary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

