Actress Sugar Chika and husband celebrates 1st wedding anniversary
Nollywood actress, Sugar Chika and husband, Ejay are celebrating their 1st wedding anniversary today, January 16, 2017. The mother-of-one shared the lovely photo above and wrote; “Congratulations on our First Wedding Anniversay my love !!!! ❤ You wont kill me with love my sweetie sweetie number one 😙 It has been an awesome one year …
The post Actress Sugar Chika and husband celebrates 1st wedding anniversary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG