Actress Tayo Sobola proudly displays iconic figure at her 5-in-1 Classy Party
Actress Sotayo Sobola couldn’t help but flaunt her fabulous figure during her recent 5-in-1classy event held at the Oriental Hotels, Lagos. Sotayo who is popular for her roles in movies like “Bella,” “Arewa Onijogbon”, “Corper Jide” among others rocked an eye-popping number while celebrating her new age and other feats of 2016. The event themed …
The post Actress Tayo Sobola proudly displays iconic figure at her 5-in-1 Classy Party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG