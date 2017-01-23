Pages Navigation Menu

AD won’t join mega party – Oke

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The plan to form a Mega Party to act as formidable opposition ahead of 2019 general elections has been threatened following the refusal of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to form an alliance with any political party. AD members spoke through their governorship candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Ondo State, Chief Olusola […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

