AD won’t join mega party – Oke
The plan to form a Mega Party to act as formidable opposition ahead of 2019 general elections has been threatened following the refusal of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to form an alliance with any political party. AD members spoke through their governorship candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Ondo State, Chief Olusola […]
AD won’t join mega party – Oke
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG