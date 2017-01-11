Ada Ogbonna blasts people mocking hefty groom and slim bride – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Ada Ogbonna blasts people mocking hefty groom and slim bride
NAIJ.COM
Love they say is blind but are lovers blind? You answer that after reading this. Ada Ogbonna has shown support for the couple whose wedding photo went viral, the fat and hefty groom and his slim bride. Ada Ogbonna blasts people mocking hefty groom and …
Facebook user defends couple whose wedding photos went viral because of the groom's size
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG