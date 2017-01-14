Adam A. Zango: The Light In Darkness

If there is a superstar among the current lot who will probably be spewing hot dialogues, it has to be Adam A. Zango Alman Khan. The new found mojo the superstar dicovered with a string of blockbusters has peaked last year with Basaja Gidan Yari, Mijin Biza, Jamila and many others. Zango is now competing with himself, trying to beat his own benchmark in the industry. Essentially, he has emerged as one of Kannywood’s biggest megastars.

Adam A Zango is an actor, music director, singer, producer, director, lyricist and distributor with his own unique style and an unbelievable fan following – who is also known as the Prince of Kannyywood. Adam is one actor with paradox, when you meet him you will want to meet him a second time.

He is labelled as one of the reigning stars, with many claiming that he is a misunderstood actor. He sure gets into his own share of trouble, current issue making headlines including his last attempt to quit acting in 2015.

But, apart from being in the news for the wrong reasons, Adam A Zango has been, for more than a decade, giving Hausa film industry tremendous contribution. As an actor, he has made a niche for himself with the kind of cinema he does, but is said to be one of the most loved celebrities in the industry.

Born in Kaduna State, northern Nigeria, Zango started his career as a music composer, advantageously he become a singer, and sung numerous hit songs till date. He started his acting profession as a low level actor, within the twinkle of an eye, he rose to be an international icon by winning Africa Movie Award in London, UK.

Zango went on to stardom in the romantic drama ‘Sai Wata Rana’ (2010), Falalu Dorayi’s comedy ‘Namamajo (2011), his biggest commercial successes to that point, and in the tragic-drama ‘Baban Sadiq’ (2012). In 2015, he starred in the ensemble thriller-comedy-drama ‘Dare’, and portrayed the leading in the historical-epic romance ‘Hindu’, one of the highest-grossing Kannywood films, for which he garnered critical acclaim and won numerous awards for Best Actor.

Besides the success of his films that span more than a decade, Zango’s image as a philanthropist through his charitable trust Zango Intervention Initiative (ZII) and his ability to connect with audiences all over Nigeria have made him a popular icon far more important than just a screen superstar.

That Zango has a big heart is no news to anyone. And it’s not just because of the NGO, ZII that he runs but also because the actor would leave no opportunity to bring a smile on someone’s face. Be it playing with kids or celebrating festivals with slum-dwellers.

In one of his recent interviews, Zango stated that his charity organisation is out to give back to the people who made him what he is now: “Zango Intervention Initiative is borne out of my desire to give back to the people who made me. What I mean here is everybody out there who is my fan is a part of my life. Those who are not my fans, I also regard as a part of me. I think I have attained magnificent heights in the industry to the extent that I can no longer move freely in many northern cities without sending people into ecstasy.” He stated.

The ZII will cater to the less privileged, the sick, internally displaced persons, orphans, widows and the poor. According to him, he will raise the wherewithal through numerous projects, including concert and show, which will be organising in every state in Nigeria, starting from January.

“I am going to raise the funds for this project through concerts and shows which I will be organising in every state of Nigeria beginning this month. I will dedicate the entire revenue I generate through gate fees and endorsements to the people of that state. That is the less privileged just like I mentioned. If I perform in Kano, for instance, whatever I generate there will be given back to the needy in the state. And move to the next show in another state.

Adam A. Zango’s humanitarian side is seeing once again when the actor extended his support for the staff of his studio. The actor regularly talks to his staff and knows their problems. He also distributes gifts, gave brand new clothes to men and women.

It is well aware that Zango’s ZII is largely involved in charity work. The NGO has already put everything in place to start its projects. The organisation apparently helps the underprivileged children across some northern states. Adam promotes ZII in a big way as he frequently talks about it on social media handles.

Close to the success of his film ‘Basaja Gidan Yari,’ Adam took to Instagram to make an announcement. The actor had posted that his NGO, ZII, would help patients, less privileged, the sick, internally displaced persons, orphans, widows and the poor.

His contributions towards Hausa cinema earned him recognition not only in Nigeria, but also in the West African countries.

