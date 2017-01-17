Adama Barrow: 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammeh

Adama Barrow might find it hard forgiving Yahya Jammeh should he claim his mandate and sworn his as The Gambia president.

The Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow might not be forgiving incumbent president, Yahya Jammeh easily if sworn into power.

Going by the current happenings in the life of the former real estate agent, Barrow might be forced to take a bold action on Jammeh even if he hands over power on Thursday, January 1, 2017.

Here are the reasons Barrow might find it difficult to forgive Jammeh, who is unwilling to handover after being defeated in December 2016 at the polls.

I. Barrow had to leave The Gambia for Senegal in other to remain safe and claim his mandate after ECOWAS leaders decided to talk to Jammeh to handover.

II. Barrow could not protect his eight-year-old son, Habibu Barrow from a dog that bit and eventually claimed his life

III. Barrow could not attend the burial of his son because he had been warned to stay in Senegal for his safety.

