Adama Barrow Alive and Well Contrary to Reports

Gambia’s President-Elect, Adama Barrow is alive and well despite reports earlier this evening that he was assassinated. The story was circulated widely on social media and was widespread before it was realised that Barrow was alive. According to Premium times, Jeffery Smith, a journalist with Vanguard Africa, confirmed that Mr. Barrow was alive as did Demba Kandeh…

The post Adama Barrow Alive and Well Contrary to Reports appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

