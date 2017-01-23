Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adama Barrow pledges truth commission over Yahya Jammeh

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

GAMBIA’S incoming president said he favours launching a “truth and reconciliation commission” to investigate possible crimes committed by the outgoing leader of 22 years. Speaking to the Associated Press on Saturday, Adama Barrow urged caution after an online petition called for Yahya Jammeh to be arrested, and not be granted asylum. “We aren’t talking about […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Adama Barrow pledges truth commission over Yahya Jammeh appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.