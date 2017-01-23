Adama Barrow pledges truth commission over Yahya Jammeh

GAMBIA’S incoming president said he favours launching a “truth and reconciliation commission” to investigate possible crimes committed by the outgoing leader of 22 years. Speaking to the Associated Press on Saturday, Adama Barrow urged caution after an online petition called for Yahya Jammeh to be arrested, and not be granted asylum. “We aren’t talking about […]

The post Adama Barrow pledges truth commission over Yahya Jammeh appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

