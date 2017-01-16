Pages Navigation Menu

Adama Barrow, President-Elect of Gambia, 8-year-old Son Killed by a Dog (Photos)

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Habibou Barrow, son of Gambia’s president-elect, has died after being bitten by a dog.

Mr. Barrow’s son was reportedly being transported to a hospital in Manjai when he died.Habib Barrow

The Gambian president-elect could not attend his son’s funeral, as he was advised to remain in Senegal for his safety.

Mr. Barrow won the December 2016 presidential election in The Gambia, but outgoing President Yahya Jammeh has thus far refused to hand over power, despite initially conceding defeat. See more photo  below;Adama Barrow, President-Elect of Gambia, 8-year-old Son Killed by a Dog (Photos) 2

