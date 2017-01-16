Adama Barrow, President-Elect of Gambia, 8-year-old Son Killed by a Dog (Photos)

Habibou Barrow, son of Gambia’s president-elect, has died after being bitten by a dog.

Mr. Barrow’s son was reportedly being transported to a hospital in Manjai when he died.

The Gambian president-elect could not attend his son’s funeral, as he was advised to remain in Senegal for his safety.

Mr. Barrow won the December 2016 presidential election in The Gambia, but outgoing President Yahya Jammeh has thus far refused to hand over power, despite initially conceding defeat. See more photo below;