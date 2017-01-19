Adama Barrow sworn-in as Gambia President
Adama Barrow has been sworn-in as new President of Gambia. He took the oath of office at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal on Thursday. Speaking after taking the oath of office, Barrow called on security forces to “demonstrate their loyalty” in a standoff with outgoing President of the country, Yahya Jammeh. He said, “From […]
