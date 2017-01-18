Adamawa: Govt Saves N50m Monthly With E-payments Introduction At LG Level

Following the implementation of Maurice Vonobolki’s e-Payment platform at local government level in Adamawa state, government is saving whopping sum of N45 to N50 million monthly from the exercise.

The Secretary to the State Government,Dr Umar Bindir,revealed this to newsmen in Yola Wednesday’s State Executive Council Meeting.

He said with all things being equal,the result of the E-payment committee work at local government level in the state is commendable.

“Government is saving N45 to N50 million monthly,that is to say,in ten months period,government is saving half a billion naira”.

Bindir however,reiterated government efforts in judicious use of the N4.8 billion Paris Club refund,in settling outstanding salary arrears especially local government staff,health and primary school teachers in the state

Meanwhile,for effective implementation of state of emergency declared on education in the state,government need at least N15 billion to,overhaul the sector.

Bindir said Technical and administrative committee has been set up,to fast track immediate,medium and long term requirements needed for successful implementation of the emergency in the education sector.

The SSG,explained that,the committee is to among other terms of reference assess the instructions in the state with a view to strengthening them

” Government has demonstrated the zeal and determination to address education sector critically,with out educational sector overhauled,we can not move to the next level.

“The quantum of money required to revamp the sector, ranges between N10 to N15 billion.”

It would be recalled that,the state had 507 under shed primary school classes littering the state which needed to be built in order to make learning environment conducive,

in addition to instructional materials and staff welfare needed to be addressed.

The Commissioner for Education, Kaletapwa Farauta in her remark said the the council addressed all loopholes related to the implementation of state of emergency on education in the state.

“I have confidence that very soon,that challenges related with education sector would be a thing of the past in the state “she added.

