Adamawa: Presidency Donates Over N60m Drugs To Victims Of Madagali, Michika Bomb Blasts

The presidency has donated drugs to the victims of Madagali and Michika bomb blasts in Adamawa State worth over N60 million.

Presenting the drugs to Governor Bindow Jibrilla on behalf of the president, Director Foods and Drugs federal ministry of health Abuja, pharmacist Chukwuma Modupe Omatie said,the drug is part of federal government quick intervention to provide medical attention to the victims of the blast.

She noted that “Mr President has commiserate with the government and people of the state over the unfortunate incidence.

“Mr President prayed for quick recovery of the victim of the blast “.

Receiving the drugs,gov.Muhammed Bindow assured judicious use of the drugs.

The governor thanked the presidency to the donation.

” Government would ensure judicious use of the drugs the governor explained”.

Bindow praised the administration of president Mohammedu Buhari in the fight against insurgency in the country,especially the North-Eastern Nigeria.

