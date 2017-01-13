Adamawa Trains 240 Farmers On Dry-season Farming

The Adamawa Government on Friday said it had commenced the training of 240 farmers in various dry season farming.

Gov. Muhammadu Jibrillah confirmed the development during the presentation of certificates to the beneficiary farmers in Yola.

Jibrillah said that the development was part of his campaign promises to support vulnerable farmers and ensure food sufficiency in the state.

“Each trainee will receive N30, 000 to complement the farmers to start their businesses,’’ Jibrillah said.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Waziri Ahmadu, said the beneficiaries were trained in various fields of dry season farming.

“The farmers were trained on onion, okro and maize dry season farming,” Ahmadu said.

He said the aim of the programme was to involve more youths in agriculture to boost food production.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ms Hajara Bazza, thanked the government for the support and assured of judicious use of the training and the cash. (NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

