Adams Oshiomhole’s Son Joins the Race for Vacant Seat of Etsako Federal Constituency

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The campaign posters of Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, the first son of the immediate past Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, are now in Benin and major towns in Etsako Federal constituency in Edo. The posters were seen pasted in strategic locations in Auchi and other major communities in Etsako East, Central and West Local Government […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

