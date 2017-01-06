Adams Oshiomhole’s son running for a Federal House of Representatives seat

The son of former governor of Edo State, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, has flagged off his campaign to run as Member representing Etsako Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

Dr Cyril Oshiomhole is a US-based medical doctor.

