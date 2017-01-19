Adebayor Says Arsenal Are Nothing Without Ozil And Sanchez

If Arsenal did not have Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil , they would be nothing, according to former striker Adebayor.

Both players have been responsible for 19 goals and 10 assists for the club. They both have 18 months left on their contract and have been linked with an exit from the club.

They’ve refused to renew their contract with Arsenal until Wenger extends his stay at the club.

“Arsenal have a good team but if Sánchez gets injured I don’t know who they’ve got,” Adebayor told The Guardian.

“If you look at Chelsea, when Hazard gets injured they’ve got Willian; if Willian gets injured they can still play Moses further forward.

“Arsenal’s problem is that today they are just Ozil and Sanchez. If one of them gets injured, it is a problem.”

Arsenal sit fourth in the Premier League after 21 games, eight points behind table-topping Chelsea and one point adrift of north London rivals Tottenham.

The post Adebayor Says Arsenal Are Nothing Without Ozil And Sanchez appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

