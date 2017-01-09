Adeboye blasts FG over laws against Christians, tells RCCG to prepare for 2019

General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned the Federal Government to stop meddling in church matters. Adeboye, who spoke yesterday at the Redemption Camp, Kilometre 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, expressed worries over deliberate anti-Christian laws by the Federal Government against Christians. “The government has been […]