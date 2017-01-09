Adeboye blasts FG over laws against Christians, tells RCCG to prepare for 2019
General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned the Federal Government to stop meddling in church matters. Adeboye, who spoke yesterday at the Redemption Camp, Kilometre 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, expressed worries over deliberate anti-Christian laws by the Federal Government against Christians. “The government has been […]
Adeboye blasts FG over laws against Christians, tells RCCG to prepare for 2019
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG