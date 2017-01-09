Adeboye: Buhari sacks Jim Obazee as FRN Executive Secretary, appoints Daniel Asapokhai
President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee. The President has subsequently ordered the reconstitution of the Council. The decision was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Monday. This decision is coming […]
