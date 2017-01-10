Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeboye: CAN excited as Buhari fires FRC chief – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Adeboye: CAN excited as Buhari fires FRC chief
The Nation Newspaper
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), formerly the Nigerian Accounting Standards Board (NASB), was established in 1982 as a private sector initiative closely associated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). However, NASB
BREAKING: Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retireNews24 Nigeria
President Buhari approves reconstitution of Financial Reporting Council of NigeriaNational Accord
Buhari Removes Jim Obazee, Reconstitutes FRC Nigeria BoardCHANNELS TELEVISION
SaharaReporters.com –SIGNAL (press release) –News Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release) –NAIJ.COM
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.