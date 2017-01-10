Adeboye: CAN excited as Buhari fires FRC chief – The Nation Newspaper
|
Vanguard
|
Adeboye: CAN excited as Buhari fires FRC chief
The Nation Newspaper
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), formerly the Nigerian Accounting Standards Board (NASB), was established in 1982 as a private sector initiative closely associated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). However, NASB …
BREAKING: Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire
President Buhari approves reconstitution of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria
Buhari Removes Jim Obazee, Reconstitutes FRC Nigeria Board
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG