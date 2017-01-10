Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeboye: Don’t just suspend new law on church leaders, expunge it completely – Wale Oke tells FG

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bishop Francis Wale Oke

The Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministry, Pastor Francis Wale Oke has called on the Federal Government to expunge in totality, the edit of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) which recommends the retirement of leaders of religious organisations after 20 years. Oke who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Adeboye: Don’t just suspend new law on church leaders, expunge it completely – Wale Oke tells FG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.