Adeboye: FG made a scapegoat out of Jim Obazee – Hon. Mike Adeniyi
Lawmaker, Hon. Mike Adeniyi Omogbehin, has explained that it was high time Nigerian laws be reviewed. In an exclusive interview with DAILY POST in Abuja, member representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency of Ondo State noted that the sack of Jim Obazee, former Executive Secretary of Financial Regulatory Council (FRC) for directing General Overseers of Churches and […]
Adeboye: FG made a scapegoat out of Jim Obazee – Hon. Mike Adeniyi
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG