Adeboye: FG made a scapegoat out of Jim Obazee – Hon. Mike Adeniyi

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lawmaker, Hon. Mike Adeniyi Omogbehin, has explained that it was high time Nigerian laws be reviewed. In an exclusive interview with DAILY POST in Abuja, member representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency of Ondo State noted that the sack of Jim Obazee, former Executive Secretary of Financial Regulatory Council (FRC) for directing General Overseers of Churches and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

