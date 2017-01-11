Adeboye: FRC code is anti-Christ – Bishop Wale Oke
General Overseer of the Sword of the Spirit Ministry, Bishop Wale Oke, on Tuesday advised the Federal Government to stay away from the affairs of churches and religious bodies. He said this in Ibadan after a meeting with some church leaders over the Corporate Governance Code issued by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria that […]
