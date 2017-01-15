Adeboye: FRC Code Was Suspended to Please Osinbajo, RCCG – MSSN Leader

The National President of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Muhammad Jameel Muhammad, has said the removal of Jim Obazee as the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria and suspension of the council’s regulations may not be unconnected to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo is a prominent pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Muhammad told Sunday Punch that no religious organisation should be averse to the FRC code which sought to ensure financial transparency and accountability.

“The suspension of the FRC codes by the government at this time is, in my opinion, a wrong decision. This is so because it literally translates to bowing to pressure or seeking to please certain interests. If people say it was done to please the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, or the Redeemed Christian Church of God, they will be right because of the circumstance with which the suspension came,” the Muslim group leader said.

He added that the Federal Government’s decision had dealt a heavy blow to its anti-corruption crusade.

“The government truly has dented its image and it is seen by many as siding with certain interests. The promise of ‘change’ which endeared it to people is being thrown into the rubbish bin. My candid advice to government is to remain resolute and assert its regulations not minding whose ox is gored.

“The FRC codes and the council should be given a more careful look and if necessary, amendments should be made. But the suspension (of the FRC regulations) at this point is seen by many in a bad light. I call on the government to rescind its decision,” Muhammad stated.

Following Obazee’s sack, recall that a source familiar with the development disclosed to SIGNAL Obazee’s removal may not be unconnected with pressure largely from Christian leaders who see the regulation as an attack on the Church.

“Top Christian leaders across the country have been reacting privately to the FRC’s regulation and the role Obazee played in pushing it through. There has been immense pressure on the President as well looking at the religious connotation of the new regulation and its growing perception as an attempt to Islamise Nigeria under the current administration. The issue was brought before the President and he was displeased with the way it was handled by the FRCN. Reports of insubordination, following Obazee’s face-off with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment also did not help matters. Obazee’s sack is also expected to pacify the growing resentment across the country over the regulation”, the source said.

