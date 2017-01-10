Pages Navigation Menu

Adeboye: God used Buhari to punish FRC boss – CAN

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

mr-jim-obazee-executive-secretary-of-the-financial-reporting-council-of-nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has welcomed the removal of Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Executive Secretary, Mr. Jim Obazee. FRC is the body whose law led to the retirement of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye as General Overseer of Nigerian arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Reacting, CAN General Secretary, Rev. Musa […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

