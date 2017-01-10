Adeboye: God used Buhari to punish FRC boss – CAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has welcomed the removal of Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Executive Secretary, Mr. Jim Obazee. FRC is the body whose law led to the retirement of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye as General Overseer of Nigerian arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Reacting, CAN General Secretary, Rev. Musa […]
