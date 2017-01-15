Adeboye: Muslim group blasts Buhari for suspending FRC code
The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, has reacted angrily to the sack of Jim Obazee as the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Its National President, Muhammad Jameel Muhammad, also condemned the suspension of the council’s regulations. MSSN warned that there should be no exception to the FRC code which sought to […]
Adeboye: Muslim group blasts Buhari for suspending FRC code
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG