Adeboye: Muslim group blasts Buhari for suspending FRC code

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, has reacted angrily to the sack of Jim Obazee as the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Its National President, Muhammad Jameel Muhammad, also condemned the suspension of the council’s regulations. MSSN warned that there should be no exception to the FRC code which sought to […]

