Adeboye must be careful not to put RCCG into controversy similar to Gambia election – Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
Lagos- based lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has likened the controversy surrounding the resignation of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye to the Gambia controversial election, urging the man of God to clear the confusion surrounding his new title. Recall that Adeboye had on Saturday announced he was […]
Adeboye must be careful not to put RCCG into controversy similar to Gambia election – Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG