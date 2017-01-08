Adeboye Now RCCG General Overseer Worldwide

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) says Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye remains its General Overseer, Worldwide.

A statement signed by Leke Adeboye, the clergyman’s last son and Personal Assistant, said the clarification was coming on the heels of misrepresentation of Pastor E. A. Adeboye’s announcement at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving held at the redemption camp yesterday that the Church in Nigeria is now to be led by Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

Adeboye said the clarification was sequel to the new legal requirements of the Financial Regulations Council, guiding all registered churches, mosques, and Civil Society Organisations.

The regulation stipulates that heads of non profit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of 20 years to lead their organisations while in retirement and are not permitted to hand over to their families.

Adeboye reiterated that Pastor Funsho Odesola, will now serve as the new Church Secretary while Pastor Joseph Adeyokunu, is the new Church Treasurer.‎

He advised all members of RCCG to understand this new structure and go about their service to God and humanity in holiness and soul winning.

He also appealed to members to educate people around them and not spread inaccurate information, stressing that Pastor E.A. Adeboye “remains the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide’’

