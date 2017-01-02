Adeboye, Oyedepo, Okoh preach peace, obedience

• Mbaka advises Buhari on leadership

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Adejare Adeboye has advocated for good neighbourliness in the nation in the New Year so that the nation would enjoy relative peace.

Adeboye, at the Throne of Grace, RCCG Headquarters, Ebute-Metta for the New Year thanksgiving described 2017 as a year of surprises that God would relocate those that are in the habit of oppressing others.

Adeboye who spoke through the Assistant General Overseer, Admin. & Personnel, Johnson Odesola, said it was high time the government do something to ameliorate the incessant problem in Kaduna bordering on killing and maiming before it escalates to the type of Boko Haram problem the nation is nursing today.

“This was how the problem of Boko Haram started and the government felt it was a small thing until the sect becomes a thorn in the flesh of Nigerians and the nation at large.’’

Adeboye also called on the government to carefully address the agitation for the State of Biafra and the destruction being caused by militants in the Niger Delta.

Also, the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has urged Christians to obey God’s word to be successful in the New Year.

Oyedepo at the cross over night service to usher in 2017, said children of God who obey God’s commandments succeed in hard times.

“In 2017, the quality of life of any Christian is dependent on the level of his obedience to God.’’

The presiding Bishop stated that Christians do not need to make noise to be relevant in the society, adding that they were distinguished by being obedient.

Similarly, the Primate of all Nigeria, (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Nicholas Okoh urged Nigerians to make God their guide in 2017 so that He can take them through all the turbulents the nation might experience this year.

He called on the political leadership to work harder to create employment for the youths warning that there are already signs of bumps and turbulence which has been afflicting the nation.

Meanwhile, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu State has advised President Muhammadu Buhari on leadership in the New Year.

In his New Year message, he advised the president to tackle the challenges facing the country, saying “many Nigerians are suffering.

“Though the President is trying on corruption and security, Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes.

“There is the need to assist businessmen and women in their businesses.”

