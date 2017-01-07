Adeboye remains General Overseer Worldwide- RCCG

Despite the appointment of a new General Overseer for the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in Nigeria, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye remains the General Overseer, Worldwide of the church.

A statement signed by Leke Adeboye, the clergyman’s last son and Personal Assistant said the clarification is in response to alleged misrepresentation of Pastor E. A Adeboye’s announcement at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving held at the redemption camp on Saturday that the Church in Nigeria is now to be led by Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

The statement clarified that the latest development is sequel to the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council of Nigeria (FRCN) guiding all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs.

The regulation according to the statement stipulates that “heads of non profit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organizations while in retirement, they are not permitted to hand over to their families.”

Leke Adeboye added that Pastor Funsho Odesola, will now serve as the new Church Secretary while Pastor Joseph Adeyokunu, is the new Church Treasurer.‎

He advised all members of RCCG to understand this new structure and go about their service to God and humanity in holiness and soul winning.

He also appealed to members to educate people around them and not spread inaccurate information stressing that Pastor E.A Adeboye remains the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide.