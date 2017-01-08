Adeboye Steps Down As G.O. RCCG Nigeria, Obayemi Takes Over

Highly respected pastor and General Overseer (G.O) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has resigned his position as G.O of the Nigerian branch of the church and is now the General Overseer, Worldwide.

The church in Nigeria is now to be led by Pastor Joseph Obayemi who takes over as the new General Overseer.

The RCCG with headquarters in Nigeria has branches in other countries. Until yesterday, Pastor Adeboye held sway as the GO of the church in Nigeria.

Earlier report had it that Pastor Adeboye has retired as the general overseer of the church.

However, a statement signed by Leke Adeboye, the clergyman’s last son and Personal Assistant said that Pastor Adeboye remains the general overseer, Worldwide of RCCG while Obayemi will be leading the RCCG Nigeria.

According to him, the development was in line with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council, guiding all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs.

The statement said the clarification was coming on the heels of misrepresentation of Pastor Adeboye’s announcement at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving held at the redemption camp, yesterday that the Church in Nigeria is now to be led by Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

Adeboye said the clarification was sequel to the new legal requirements of the Financial Regulations Council, guiding all registered churches, mosques, and Civil Society Organisations.

The regulation stipulates that heads of nonprofit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of 20 years to lead their organisations while in retirement and are not permitted to hand over to their families.

Adeboye reiterated that Pastor Funsho Odesola, will now serve as the new Church Secretary while Pastor Joseph Adeyokunu, is the new Church Treasurer.

He advised all members of RCCG to understand this new structure and go about their service to God and humanity in holiness and soul winning.

He also appealed to members to educate people around them and not spread inaccurate information, stressing that Pastor E.A. Adeboye “remains the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide’’

Before his appointment, Obayemi was the former special assistant to the general overseer on finance.

Pastor Johnson Odesola, who was the special assistant on administration and personnel, was also appointed as the church secretary.

Recall that last year, the church said those calling for his retirement because of his age were ignorant of the church’s doctrine.

Adeboye, 74, was appointed general overseer of the church in 1991, taking over from Papa Akindayomi, who had died the previous year.

Pastor Adeboye became the GO of the RCCG in 1991 and at age 74 (after more than two decades in the same post), he decided to allow a ‘fresh blood’ in the frame of Pastor Joseph Obayemi, to take the mantle of leadership from him in Nigeria while he remains the worldwide leader of the ministry.

The new GO, Pastor Obayemi, was the former SA to Pastor Adeboye. He was picked from Lagos state where he was the clergyman in charge of Lagos Province 28, Region 2.

As one of the prominent ministers of the assembly, he has been one of the decision makers as a member of the governing council of RCCG. He was a deputy in charge of Finance.

The incoming GO also headed the board of governors, House fellowship of the RCCG body.

