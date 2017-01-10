Pages Navigation Menu

Adeboye took a good decision by resigning as G.O – Bakare

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The founder of The Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has expressed his views on the new law by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, that forced pastor Adeboye to resign as his church’s General Overseer. He said although he has not been served any notice of resignation, he urged church leaders to demonstrate […]

