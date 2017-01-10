Adeboye was forced to resign because he praised Fayose over his anti-Fulani policy – Reno Omokri

Former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri has said the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye was forced to resign by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, because he showered accolades on Governor Ayodele Fayose. The former aide said unlike the Vice President who […] Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Adeboye was forced to resign because he praised Fayose over his anti-Fulani policy – Reno Omokri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

