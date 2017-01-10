Adeboye was forced to resign because he praised Fayose over his anti-Fulani policy – Reno Omokri
Former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri has said the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye was forced to resign by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, because he showered accolades on Governor Ayodele Fayose. The former aide said unlike the Vice President who […]
Adeboye was forced to resign because he praised Fayose over his anti-Fulani policy – Reno Omokri
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG