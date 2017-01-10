Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeboye was forced to resign because he praised Fayose over his anti-Fulani policy – Reno Omokri

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

reno-omokri

Former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri has said the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye was forced to resign by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, because he showered accolades on Governor Ayodele Fayose. The former aide said unlike the Vice President who […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Adeboye was forced to resign because he praised Fayose over his anti-Fulani policy – Reno Omokri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.