Adeboye will not reverse appointment of Obayemi as National General Overseer – RCCG

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pastor-Adeboye

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has insisted that its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, will not reverse the decision to appoint Pastor Joseph Obayemi as National Overseer. This was confirmed by the ministry’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Segun Adebiji, while speaking to newsmen at the Redemption Camp in Mowe, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

