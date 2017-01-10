Adeboye’s exit: Buhari sacks FRC boss, Obazee

HEAD of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari. His sack came about 48 hours after implementation of his agency’s law led to the exit of Nigeria’s influential Christian cleric, Enoch Adeboye, as general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG. The cleric resigned […]

