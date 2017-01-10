Adeboye’s ‘resignation’ – FG suspends FRC law
The Federal Government has suspended the controversial law which led Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye to step down as the National General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). The Corporate Governance Code, which was enacted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), was going to see other spiritual heads also retire. In […]
Adeboye’s ‘resignation’ – FG suspends FRC law
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG