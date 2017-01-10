Pages Navigation Menu

Adeboye’s ‘resignation’ – FG suspends FRC law

Pastor Adeboye

The Federal Government has suspended the controversial law which led ‎Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye to step down as the National General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). The Corporate Governance Code, which was enacted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), was going to see other spiritual heads also retire. In […]

