Adekunle Ajasin University 2016/2017 Acceptance Fee Payment Deadline Extends.

The newly admitted students of the Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA) are hereby informed that the Acceptance Fee payment deadline has been extended to the 15th of January, 2017. You are advised to make your payment via BANKIT (powered by eTranzact) online. -Visit https://eportal.aaua.edu.ng/frontend/welcome/ugadmissions and input your JAMB Registration Number to check your status and make …

