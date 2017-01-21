Adele To Perform At The Grammy Awards Ceremony

Ten-time, Grammy Award-winner Adele is to perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, CBS and The Recording Academy confirmed Friday. The superstar will sing a song from her nominated album, 25, marking the fourth time in her career that she takes the Grammy stage. Previously announced performers for this year’s event, …

