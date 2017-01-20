Adele will be Performing at The 59th Grammy Awards Ceremony
Grammy award winning singer, Adele, will be performing for the fourth time at this year’s 59th Grammy Awards ceremony. It was announced this morning that the singer will be performing from her Album of the year-nominated ’25’. Adele’s third LP got her four nominations this year; Record of the year ‘Hello’, Song of the year ‘Hello’, […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG