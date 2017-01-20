Pages Navigation Menu

Adele will be Performing at The 59th Grammy Awards Ceremony

Grammy award winning singer, Adele, will be performing for the fourth time at this year’s 59th Grammy Awards ceremony. It was announced this morning that the singer will be performing from her Album of the year-nominated ’25’. Adele’s third LP got her four nominations this year; Record of the year ‘Hello’, Song of the year ‘Hello’, […]

