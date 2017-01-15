Ademola Lookman scores as Everton crush Man City

Goals from Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas and Tom Davis and then Lookman saw the Toffees puncture City’s title ambitions.

The post Ademola Lookman scores as Everton crush Man City appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

