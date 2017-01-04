Ademola Lookman Undergoes Medical At Everton

Ademola Lookman is travelling to Merseyside today to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move to Everton.

360nobs understands the fee for the 19-year-old Charlton winger is in the region of £10m. It is anticipated the deal will go through in the next 24 hours.

We expect this will be the start of a busy window for Everton, who are also understood to be looking for a central midfielder and centre back.

Ademola Lookman was left out of the Charlton Athletic squad yesterday to protect his “dream” according to manager Karl Robinson.

The League One club travelled to Southend United yesterday, where they drew 1-1, but Lookman, 19, was left out, with his Goodison switch on the brink of completion.

“He could have left in the summer and he chose to stay,” he said. “I had the same thing with Dele Alli. He turned down a few moves in one window and it got to Christmas and the kid was so scared of tackles.

“He became a marked man, I saw players purposely try to kick him.

Manager Ronald Koeman recently confirmed he was interested in signing Lookman during the January transfer window, saying: “Yes. There is interest in the boy.”

Lookman has scored seven goals for the Sky Bet League One side this season and made his debut for the Addicks in November 2015.

The post Ademola Lookman Undergoes Medical At Everton appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

