Adenuga’s net worth increased to $5.8bn in 2016- Forbes – Vanguard

Adenuga's net worth increased to $5.8bn in 2016- Forbes
Exactly half of Africa's 20 billionaires got richer in 2016. The continent's biggest gainer — in both dollar and percentage terms – is Nigerian oil and telecom tycoon Mike Adenuga, whose net worth increased $2.7 billion to $5.8 billion since December …
