Adeosun: $300m Diaspora bond out in March – The Nation Newspaper

he Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, yesterday said the $300 million Diaspora bond approved by the National Assembly would be rolled out in March. Mrs. Adeosun spoke yesterday when the Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, …
