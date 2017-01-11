Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeosun: $300m Diaspora bond out in March – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Adeosun: $300m Diaspora bond out in March
The Nation Newspaper
he Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, yesterday said the $300 million Diaspora bond approved by the National Assembly would be rolled out in March. Mrs. Adeosun spoke yesterday when the Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.