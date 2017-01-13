Adequate Education Funding Brings Unprecedented Development – UI VC

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka has yesterday called for better funding of the education sector, saying that it will be difficult for Nigeria to make appreciable progress without adequate funding of Education.

Olayinka said proper funding of the sector will give Nigeria unprecedented development.

He argued that without adequate investment in education development will be stunted.

According to him, Nigeria leaders need to make smart decisions at the appropriate time to do the needful for the peace and progress of the country.

Speaking at the Campus Holy Ghost Rally held on the Sport Field of the Premier University where General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye preached, Olayinka asked Pastor Adeboye to pray for Nigeria to have leaders who can take smart decisions and inject funds into education

While lamenting that secondary and primary schools pupils now smoke Indian hemp, he called for peace on campuses. The Vice Chancellor called for special funding for UI to be able to ‎conduct research, upgrade infrastructure and improve her ranking globally.

‎”We are glad to have you on our campus. We need you to pray for peace in Nigeria and on our campuses. We need prayer to have smart leaders who can take smart decisions to turn things around positively. “We don’t want disruption in academic calendar. We need leaders who can take smart decisions to favour University of Ibadan with funding and the education sector in general. Those in Abuja must take decisions that will impact positively on Nigerians,” he added.

While preaching on “Behold the Lamb”, Pastor Adeboye prayed for peace, progress of Nigeria as well as a new beginning.

